Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Allegheny Technologies (ATI) closed the most recent trading day at $89.31, moving +1.43% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.33% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.22%.

The maker of steel and specialty metals's shares have seen an increase of 4.66% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Allegheny Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 31, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, up 18.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.14 billion, up 3.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.02 per share and a revenue of $4.63 billion, demonstrating changes of +22.76% and +6.08%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Allegheny Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% higher. At present, Allegheny Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Allegheny Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.19. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.17.

Investors should also note that ATI has a PEG ratio of 1.18 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Steel - Speciality industry stood at 1.18 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Steel - Speciality industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ATI Inc. (ATI)

