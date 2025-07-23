Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Allegheny Technologies (ATI) closed at $94.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.61%.

Shares of the maker of steel and specialty metals have appreciated by 9.91% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.63%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Allegheny Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 31, 2025. On that day, Allegheny Technologies is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.33%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.14 billion, indicating a 4.2% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.02 per share and revenue of $4.64 billion, which would represent changes of +22.76% and +6.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Allegheny Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% higher. At present, Allegheny Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Allegheny Technologies is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.78, so one might conclude that Allegheny Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ATI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Steel - Speciality industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.24.

The Steel - Speciality industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

