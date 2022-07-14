Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Allegheny Technologies (ATI) closed the most recent trading day at $22.60, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of steel and specialty metals had lost 3.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 17.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Allegheny Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 408.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $810.54 million, up 31.54% from the year-ago period.

ATI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $3.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1046.15% and +20.05%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Allegheny Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.62% higher. Allegheny Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Allegheny Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.58.

The Steel - Speciality industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.