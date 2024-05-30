Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Allegheny Technologies (ATI). Shares have added about 2.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

ATI's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1

ATI recorded a profit of $66.1 million or 46 cents per share in first-quarter 2024 compared with the year-ago quarter's $84.5 million or 58 cents.

ATI posted adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, down 19% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 59 cents. Adjusted earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents.

The company’s net sales in the first quarter were $1,042.9 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,011.7 million. Net sales remained flat year over year. ATI saw strong year-over-year sales growth in aerospace and defense.

Segment Highlights

HPMC recorded sales of $529.9 million in the fourth quarter, up 9% from sales recorded in the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $531 million. In the reported quarter, HPMC's segment EBITDA increased 18.9% year over year to $97.6 million. Reduced volumes on higher-margin latest-generation commercial aerospace platforms contributed to lower margins on a sequential-comparison basis.

AA&S recorded sales of $513 million, down approximately 9.5% from the previous year's figure of $567 million. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $474.8 million. While sales in aerospace and defense were strong, there was a softness in general industrial markets, contributing to the overall reduction. In terms of EBITDA, the AA&S segment registered $71.8 million in the quarter, down 14.2% year over year. Higher deliveries of nickel-based alloys and exotic alloys drove sequential margin improvement.

Financials

In the first quarter of 2024, cash used by operating activities amounted to $99 million compared with the previous year's figure of $285.2 million. The company's long-term debt was $2,146.4 million, up 26% from the prior year’s levels.

Outlook

ATI noted that its outlook is bright, backed by a healthy backlog of commercial aircraft orders. The company is set to maintain its growth and improve margins thanks to steady demand in key markets and expanding production capacity. This positions ATI well to meet its strong financial goals for 2024 and 2025 and to surpass $5 billion in revenues and $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA by 2027. With top-notch capabilities, advanced materials science expertise and a remarkable team, ATI is committed to serving customers and meeting their growing needs.

VGM Scores

At this time, Allegheny Technologies has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Allegheny Technologies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

