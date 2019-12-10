Allegheny Inks Multiple New Long-term Contracts With GE Aviation - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) announced Tuesday that it has reached agreement on multiple new long-term contracts with GE Aviation (GE) to supply iso-thermal and hot-die forgings used in the manufacture of commercial jet engines.

These agreements begin in January 2021 and are multi-year agreements. ATI anticipates revenues totaling approximately $2.5 billion over the span of these agreements, averaging over $300 million per year.

ATI is extending and expanding its six decade partnership with GE Aviation.

