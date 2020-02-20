Alleghany (Y) Q4 Loss Widens Year Over Year, Revenues Rise

Alleghany Corporation Y incurred fourth-quarter 2019 operating loss of $6.09 per share, against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of operating profit of $8.86. Also, the quarterly loss was wider than the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $4.35 per share.



The company reported net income of $1.98 per share in the reported quarter against the year-ago quarter’s loss of $48.30.



The company witnessed higher investment income and growth in premiums, offset by rise in expenses.

Full-Year Highlights

For 2019, Alleghany delivered operating income of $23.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 38.3%. However, operating income increased 47.4% from the previous year.



Revenues improved 9.1% year over year to $5.9 billion.



Operational Update



Revenues for the fourth quarter improved 9.5% year over year to $1.6 billion.



Net premiums written rose 17.6% year over year to $1.5 billion.

Net investment income came in at $136.6 million in the quarter under consideration, up nearly 11.2% year over year. The increase in net investment income was primarily due to higher interest income, partially offset by lower dividend income.



Fourth-quarter underwriting loss was $199 million, down 20% from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $249 million.



Total costs and expenses escalated 5.7% to $2.2 billion.



Segment Update



Reinsurance Segment: Net premiums written improved 15% to $1.2 billion owing to growth in TransRe’s domestic operations, which includes the impact of TransRe’s Aug 29, 2018 purchase of the renewal rights to a block of U.S. treaty reinsurance business.



Underwriting loss of $162.8 million was narrower than year-ago quarter’s loss of $208.9 million. Also, the segment’s fourth-quarter combined ratio improved 570 basis points to 114.4%.



Insurance Segment: Net premiums written increased 27% to $342.8 million.



Underwriting loss of $36.5 million was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s underwriting loss of $40.3 million. The combined ratio of the reported segment improved 310 basis points to 111.8%.



Financial Update



Debt balance of $1.8 billion increased 4.9% from 2018-end level.

Allegheny’s shareholder equity at the end of the fourth quarter increased 14.1% to $8.8 billion from $7.7 billion as of Dec 31, 2018.



Book value per share was $611 as of Dec 31, 2019, up 15.8% from the level as of Dec 31, 2018.



Share Repurchase Update



As of Dec 31, 2019, the company had $627 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.



Zacks Rank



Alleghany currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Among other players from the insurance industry that have reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, the bottom line of Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO, First American Financial Corporation FAF and RLI Corp. RLI beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



