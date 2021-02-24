Alleghany (Y) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Year Over Year

Alleghany Corporation Y reported fourth-quarter 2020 operating profit of $6.77 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 48.8%. The company had reported operating loss of $6.09 per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported net income of $11.28 per share in the reported quarter, which surged nearly six-fold from the year-ago quarter.



The company witnessed growth in premiums, which was partially offset by rise in expenses and lower investment income.

Full-Year Highlights

For 2020, Alleghany delivered operating income of $15.89 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.1%. However, operating income decreased 33.1% from the previous year.



Revenues decreased 1.6% year over year to $8.9 billion.

Operational Update

Revenues for the fourth quarter improved 15.8% year over year to $2.7 billion.



Net premiums written rose 12.6% year over year to $1.7 billion due to higher premiums in Reinsurance and Insurance segments.



Net investment income came in at $130.9 million in the quarter under consideration, down 4.2% year over year. The decrease in net investment income was primarily due to lower interest income and, to a lesser extent, due to lower dividend income.



Fourth-quarter underwriting profit was $16.5 million against the year-ago quarter’s loss of $199.3 million.



Total costs and expenses escalated 10.4% to $8.7 billion due to higher net loss and loss adjustment expenses, commissions, brokerage and other underwriting expenses and other operating expenses.

Segment Update

Reinsurance Segment: Net premiums written improved 10.4% to $1.3 billion, reflecting improving rates overall, growth in various traditional casualty and other professional liability lines of business in the United States and to a lesser extent, the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in automobile-related business in the United States, arising from rebates at TransRe cedants in reaction to pandemic-driven reduction in personal and commercial automobile usage worldwide.



Underwriting loss of $34.6 million was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $162.8 million. Also, the segment’s fourth-quarter combined ratio improved 1150 basis points to 102.9%.



Insurance Segment: Net premiums written increased 20% to $411.3 million due to growth at RSUI.



Underwriting profit was $51.1 million against the year-ago quarter’s underwriting loss of $36.5 million. The combined ratio of the reported segment improved 2560 basis points to 86.2%.



Alleghany Capital: Alleghany Capital’s revenues increased 46.3% year over year to $823 million. Adjusted earnings before income taxes increased nearly four-fold from the year-ago quarter to $76.9 million in the reported quarter.

Financial Update

Debt balance of $2.1 billion increased 21.9% from 2019-end level.



Allegheny’s shareholder equity at the end of the fourth quarter decreased 0.2% to $8.7 billion from $8.8 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.



Book value per share was $623.57 as of Dec 31, 2020, up 2.1% from the level as of Dec 31, 2019.

Share Repurchase Update

As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had $432 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Zacks Rank

Other Insurance Releases

Fourth-quarter earnings of Athene Holding Ltd. ATH, Reinsurance Group of America RGA and Kinsale Capital Group KNSL beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

