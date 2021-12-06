Alleghany Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for Y

In trading on Monday, shares of Alleghany Corp. (Symbol: Y) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $667.55, changing hands as high as $678.83 per share. Alleghany Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of Y shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, Y's low point in its 52 week range is $563.47 per share, with $737.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $678.83.

