News & Insights

US Markets

Allegations against former Barclays CEO Staley 'very serious' - CEO

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

April 27, 2023 — 03:45 am EDT

Written by Lawrence White for Reuters ->

By Lawrence White

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Allegations made against British bank Barclays' former CEO Jes Staley regarding his ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are "very serious", the lender's current CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan said on Thursday.

In a call with reporters after the lender's first quarter results were published, Venkat said he was not in a position to comment further on the allegations contained in U.S. court filings.

Venkat said the allegations were being adjudicated in New York, which he said was the "right and proper place".

Staley is being sued by his former employer JPMorgan for eight years of pay and to cover two lawsuits stemming from the bank's work with Epstein, who was a client of the private bank that Staley used to run.

One lawsuit was filed by women who accused the financier of sexual abuse. The other was filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned a private island. Both seek money damages and neither lawsuit names Staley as a defendant.

In U.S. filings this week, Staley accused JPMorgan of using him as a "public relations shield" and said the allegations lacked legal or factual basis.

A former investor in the bank last week said the lender should have made more checks over the matter. Shareholder advisory group ISS stopped short of recommending investors oust board members, but said they should await the outcome of various investigations in the affair.

Venkat declined to comment on the vetting made by the board when asked by reporters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Lawrence White, writing by Iain Withers, Editing by Sinead Cruise and Hugh Lawson)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.