ALLE or AXON: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Security and Safety Services sector might want to consider either Allegion (ALLE) or Axon Enterprise (AXON). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, both Allegion and Axon Enterprise are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

ALLE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.50, while AXON has a forward P/E of 122.38. We also note that ALLE has a PEG ratio of 3.44. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AXON currently has a PEG ratio of 5.59.

Another notable valuation metric for ALLE is its P/B ratio of 7.96. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, AXON has a P/B of 21.71.

These metrics, and several others, help ALLE earn a Value grade of B, while AXON has been given a Value grade of F.

Both ALLE and AXON are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that ALLE is the superior value option right now.

Free Report: 5 Clean Energy Stocks with Massive Upside

Energy is the backbone of our economy. It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry that has created some of the world’s largest and most profitable companies.

Now state-of-the-art technology is paving the way for clean energy sources to overtake “old-fashioned” fossil fuels. Trillions of dollars are already pouring into clean energy initiatives, from solar power to hydrogen fuel cells.

Emerging leaders from this space could be some of the most exciting stocks in your portfolio.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Allegion PLC (ALLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.