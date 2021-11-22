ALLE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $132.76, changing hands as low as $132.50 per share. Allegion plc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALLE's low point in its 52 week range is $106.52 per share, with $148.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.33. The ALLE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

