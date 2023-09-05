ALLE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.57, changing hands as low as $111.25 per share. Allegion plc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALLE's low point in its 52 week range is $87.33 per share, with $128.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.17. The ALLE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

