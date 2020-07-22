ALLE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.85, changing hands as high as $112.39 per share. Allegion plc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALLE's low point in its 52 week range is $77.37 per share, with $139.244 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.81. The ALLE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

