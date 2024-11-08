News & Insights

Allcore S.p.A. Launches €2 Million Bond Loan

November 08, 2024 — 12:49 pm EST

Allcore S.p.A. (IT:CORE) has released an update.

Allcore S.p.A. has issued a non-convertible bond loan worth up to €2 million, aimed at diversifying its financing and supporting long-term growth. The bonds, reserved for professional investors, have been admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF market and are part of the company’s strategic expansion within the corporate consulting sector for Italian SMEs. This move aligns with Allcore’s commitment to providing innovative solutions and strengthening its position as a key partner for business growth in Italy.

