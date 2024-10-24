News & Insights

Stocks

Allcore S.p.A. Acquires Stake in Dale Carnegie Italia

October 24, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Allcore S.p.A. (IT:CORE) has released an update.

Allcore S.p.A., a business consulting firm listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has signed a binding agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Dale Carnegie Italia, an esteemed managerial training company. This acquisition aims to bolster Dale Carnegie Italia’s growth through cross-selling initiatives and Allcore’s operational methods, thereby enhancing revenue and margins. The acquisition highlights Allcore’s commitment to supporting the development of Italian SMEs by improving managerial and professional skills.

For further insights into IT:CORE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.