Allcore S.p.A. Acquires Stake in Dale Carnegie Italia

Allcore S.p.A., a business consulting firm listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has signed a binding agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Dale Carnegie Italia, an esteemed managerial training company. This acquisition aims to bolster Dale Carnegie Italia’s growth through cross-selling initiatives and Allcore’s operational methods, thereby enhancing revenue and margins. The acquisition highlights Allcore’s commitment to supporting the development of Italian SMEs by improving managerial and professional skills.

