Allbirds' Sudden Pivot to "Newbird AI" Sends Shares Soaring -- but Investors Should Treat This GPUaaS Story With Caution

Key Points

Allbirds shares spiked on chatter of a radical pivot from shoes to an unproven GPU cloud venture.

Investors face major uncertainty until SEC filings clarify any sale, new strategy, or leadership.

10 stocks we like better than Allbirds ›

A once-troubled footwear stock may be reinventing itself as an AI infrastructure play, chasing the GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) boom and sparking wild trading swings. Watch the video below to see why this dramatic pivot has investors both intrigued and wary.

*This video was published on April 20, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Should you buy stock in Allbirds right now?

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David Meier has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Moser has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jim Gillies has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.