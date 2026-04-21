Markets
BIRD

Allbirds' Sudden Pivot to "Newbird AI" Sends Shares Soaring -- but Investors Should Treat This GPUaaS Story With Caution

April 21, 2026 — 05:36 pm EDT

Written by Motley Fool YouTube for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Allbirds shares spiked on chatter of a radical pivot from shoes to an unproven GPU cloud venture.

  • Investors face major uncertainty until SEC filings clarify any sale, new strategy, or leadership.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Allbirds ›

A once-troubled footwear stock may be reinventing itself as an AI infrastructure play, chasing the GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) boom and sparking wild trading swings. Watch the video below to see why this dramatic pivot has investors both intrigued and wary.

*This video was published on April 20, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Should you buy stock in Allbirds right now?

Before you buy stock in Allbirds, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Allbirds wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,411!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,238,736!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2026.

David Meier has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Moser has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jim Gillies has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BIRD
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.