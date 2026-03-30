Allbirds To Sell IP And Assets To American Exchange Group In $39 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with American Exchange Group. Under the terms of the agreement, American Exchange Group will acquire all of Allbirds' intellectual property along with certain other assets and liabilities. The transaction carries an estimated value of $39 million, subject to purchase price adjustments finalized at closing.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026. Following completion, Allbirds anticipates distributing net proceeds to its stockholders in the third quarter of 2026, after accounting for wind-down expenses.

Allbirds closed Monday's regular trading at $2.98, down $0.20 or 6.29%. However, in overnight trading, the stock rebounded sharply to $3.61, marking a gain of $0.63 points or 21.14%.

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