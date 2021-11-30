Allbirds quarterly revenue rises 33%

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Allbirds Inc BIRD.O posted a 33% growth in quarterly revenue on Tuesday in the shoe maker's first set of results since its Nasdaq debut, bolstered by demand from younger shoppers who are growing more conscious of sustainability and waste reduction.

The company, which debuted earlier this month, reported total revenue rose to $62.7 million in the third quarter ending Sept. 30 from $47.2 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

