Allbirds, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Reiterates Full Year Outlook

Allbirds reported a first-quarter loss and revenue decline, reiterating its 2025 outlook amidst ongoing strategic changes.

Quiver AI Summary

Allbirds, Inc. reported its first quarter 2025 financial results, aligning with or exceeding its guidance. The company achieved net revenue of $32.1 million, an 18.3% decline from the previous year, largely due to planned retail store closures and transitions in international distribution. The gross margin dipped to 44.8%, reflecting increased promotional activity and higher freight costs. Despite a net loss of $21.9 million, an improvement from last year's loss, adjusted EBITDA also showed an enhanced loss of $18.6 million. The company ended the quarter with $39.1 million in cash and no debt under its credit facility. Looking ahead, Allbirds reaffirmed its 2025 guidance of $175 million to $195 million in net revenue and provided a second quarter forecast of $36 million to $41 million, boosting confidence in its strategic marketing efforts and product launches.

Potential Positives

Reported first-quarter net revenue of $32.1 million, aligning with the company’s guidance range.

Significant reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses to 78.5% of net revenue, down from 101.0% in the same quarter last year.

Inventory decreased by 29.3% year-over-year, suggesting improved inventory management ahead of new product launches.

CEO expressed confidence in long-term trajectory, citing progress in key focus areas and positive indicators from new marketing initiatives.

Potential Negatives

First quarter net revenue decreased by 18.3% compared to the previous year, indicating a significant downturn in sales.

Net loss for the first quarter was $21.9 million, reflecting ongoing financial struggles despite a shrinking loss compared to the same quarter last year.

Gross margin declined 210 basis points to 44.8%, primarily due to increased promotional activity and higher freight costs, which could raise concerns about pricing strategy and cost management.

FAQ

What were Allbirds' first quarter 2025 net revenues?

Allbirds reported first quarter 2025 net revenues of $32.1 million, within company guidance.

How did gross margin change in Q1 2025?

The gross margin declined by 210 basis points to 44.8% compared to the previous year.

What is Allbirds' second quarter 2025 revenue guidance?

Allbirds expects second quarter 2025 net revenue to be between $36 million and $41 million.

What was the net loss for Q1 2025?

Allbirds reported a net loss of $21.9 million or $2.73 per share for the first quarter of 2025.

What marketing initiatives did Allbirds launch in Q1 2025?

Allbirds launched a new brand marketing campaign, "Cards on the Table," featuring Stanley Tucci.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BIRD Insider Trading Activity

$BIRD insiders have traded $BIRD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH VERNACHIO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,015 shares for an estimated $35,967 .

. ANN MITCHELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 600 shares for an estimated $4,896 and 2 sales selling 3,378 shares for an estimated $23,631.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BIRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $BIRD stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Delivers First Quarter Results in Line with and Above Guidance Ranges









Reiterates Full Year 2025 Outlook and Provides Second Quarter 2025 Guidance







SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with sustainable materials to make better products in a better way, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Overview









First quarter net revenue of $32.1 million, within the Company’s guidance range, and a decrease of 18.3% versus a year ago.



First quarter net revenue of $32.1 million, within the Company’s guidance range, and a decrease of 18.3% versus a year ago.



First quarter gross margin declined 210 basis points to 44.8% versus a year ago.



First quarter gross margin declined 210 basis points to 44.8% versus a year ago.



First quarter net loss of $21.9 million, or $2.73 per basic and diluted share.



First quarter net loss of $21.9 million, or $2.73 per basic and diluted share.



First quarter adjusted EBITDA loss



1



of $18.6 million, above the Company’s guidance range.



First quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $18.6 million, above the Company’s guidance range.



Inventory at quarter end of $42.9 million, representing a decrease of 29.3% versus a year ago.



Inventory at quarter end of $42.9 million, representing a decrease of 29.3% versus a year ago.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $39.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $50.0 million revolving credit facility.







“We’re pleased to report another quarter of progress against our plans, delivering financial results within or above our expectations,” said Joe Vernachio, CEO. “The foundational work we have done over the past year is converging with our key focus areas of Product, Marketing and Customer Experience and positioning us to generate expected topline momentum in the second half of the year. During the quarter, we launched our new brand marketing campaign – Cards on the Table, featuring Stanley Tucci - which is building awareness of Allbirds among new and existing customers leading up to our fall product launches. Despite the macro backdrop, positive indicators from our initial product and marketing initiatives, combined with strong execution, make us confident in our long-term trajectory.”







First Quarter Operating Results







In the first quarter of 2025, net revenue decreased 18.3% to $32.1 million compared to $39.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease is primarily attributable to our planned retail store closures and international distributor transitions, partially offset by gift card breakage.





Gross profit totaled $14.4 million compared to $18.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, and gross margin declined 210 basis points to 44.8% compared to 46.9% in the first quarter of 2024. The decline in gross margin is primarily due to a higher mix of business from international distributors, increased promotional activity and higher freight costs per unit in our direct business. These declines were partially offset by gift card breakage.





Selling, general, and administrative expense was $25.2 million, or 78.5% of net revenue, compared to $39.7 million, or 101.0% of net revenue in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease is primarily attributable to lower personnel expenses, depreciation and amortization expense, occupancy costs, professional services fees, and stock-based compensation expenses.





Marketing expense totaled $12.0 million, or 37.4% of net revenue, compared to $7.8 million, or 19.7% of net revenue in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by planned investments in the Company’s new brand marketing campaign, which launched in March.





Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $21.9 million compared to $27.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, and net loss margin was 68.1% compared to 69.5% in the first quarter of 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA



1



loss for the first quarter of 2025 improved to $18.6 million compared to a loss of $20.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, and adjusted EBITDA margin



1



declined to (58.1)% compared to (53.1)% in the first quarter of 2024.







Balance Sheet Highlights







As of March 31, 2025, Allbirds had $39.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $50.0 million revolving credit facility. Inventories totaled $42.9 million, a decrease of 29.3% versus a year ago, which is in line with expectations leading up to the launch of fall 2025 new product introductions planned in the latter part of Q3.







2025 Financial Guidance







Allbirds is reiterating the following financial guidance for 2025, which includes negative impacts of approximately $18 million to $23 million of revenue associated with the transition from a direct selling model to a distributor model in certain international markets and the closure of certain Allbirds stores in the U.S.







Full Year 2025









Net revenue of $175 million to $195 million





U.S. net revenue of $145 million to $160 million





International net revenue of $30 million to $35 million







Net revenue of $175 million to $195 million



Adjusted EBITDA



2



loss of $65 million to $55 million









Second Quarter 2025









Net revenue of $36 million to $41 million





U.S. net revenue of $26 million to $30 million





International net revenue of $10 million to $11 million







Net revenue of $36 million to $41 million



Adjusted EBITDA



2



loss of $19 million to $16 million









Conference Call Information







Allbirds will host a conference call to discuss the results, followed by Q&A, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, May 8, 2025. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Allbirds website at





https://ir.allbirds.com





. Information on the Company’s website is not, and will not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into any other filings the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Allbirds website for 12 months.







About Allbirds, Inc.







Allbirds is a global modern lifestyle footwear brand, founded in 2015 with a commitment to make better things in a better way. That commitment inspired the company’s first product, the now iconic Wool Runner; and today, inspires a growing assortment of products known for superior comfort. Allbirds designs its products to be materially different by turning away from convention toward nature’s inspiration with materials like Merino wool, tree fiber and sugarcane. For more information, please visit





www.allbirds.com





.







____________________





1



For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please refer to the reconciliation tables in the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.







2



A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain expense items that are excluded in calculating adjusted EBITDA, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for our first quarter 2025 and 2024 results included in this press release.











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release and related conference call contain “forward-looking” statements, as the term is defined under federal securities laws, that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future financial performance, including our financial outlook on financial results and guidance targets, planned transition to a distributors model in certain international markets, anticipated profitability of distributor model, future profitability, focus on improving efficiencies and driving profitability, estimated and/or targeted cost savings, medium-term financial targets, market position, future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans, marketing strategy and investment, materials innovation, retail store updates, new product launches, and objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “designed,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or facts to differ materially from those statements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: unfavorable economic conditions; our ability to execute our strategic transformation plans, simplification initiatives or our long-term growth strategy; fluctuations in our operating results; our ability to achieve the financial outlook and guidance targets; our ability to obtain additional capital; our ability to extend or replace our credit facility; our ability to complete transitions to a distributor model in certain international markets; our ability to achieve our cost savings targets by 2025; deteriorating economic conditions, including economic recession, inflation, tax rates, foreign currency exchange rates, or the availability of capital; impairment of long-lived assets; the strength of our brand; our introduction of new products; our net losses since inception; the competitive marketplace; our reliance on technical and materials innovation; our use of sustainable high-quality materials and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes and supply chain practices; our ability to attract new customers and increase sales to existing customers; the impact of climate change and government and investor focus on sustainability issues; our ability to anticipate product trends and consumer preferences, including with respect to the product launches we have planned for mid-2025; breaches of security or privacy of business information; and our ability to forecast consumer demand. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make.





A further discussion of these and other factors that could cause our financial results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements anticipated, expressed, or implied by these forward-looking statements is included in the filings we make with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2024, our subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports we may file with the SEC from time to time. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and related conference call relate only to events as of the date stated or, if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release and related conference call. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in or expressed by, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release and accompanying financial tables include references to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that providing these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, and not in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations under GAAP, are useful to investors as they are widely used measures of performance, and the adjustments we make to these non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors further insight into our profitability and additional perspectives in comparing our performance to other companies and in comparing our performance over time on a consistent basis. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to net loss or net loss margin as calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.





Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment expense, restructuring expense (consisting of professional fees, personnel and related expenses, and other related charges resulting from our strategic initiatives), non-cash gains or losses on the sales of businesses relating to our strategic initiatives, other income or expense (consisting of non-cash gains or losses on foreign currency, non-cash gains or losses on sales of property and equipment, and non-cash gains or losses on modifications or terminations of leases), interest income or expense, and income tax provision or benefit.





Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue.





Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these adjusted financial measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, we consider, and investors should consider, these adjusted financial measures together with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP.







Investor Relations:









ir@allbirds.com









Media Contact:









press@allbirds.com





















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss









(in thousands, except share, per share amounts, and percentages)









(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















Net revenue





$





32,114













$





39,327













Cost of revenue









17,714

















20,871













Gross profit









14,400

















18,456













Operating expense:





















Selling, general, and administrative expense









25,212

















39,706













Marketing expense









12,018

















7,760













Restructuring expense









–

















800













Total operating expense









37,230

















48,266













Loss from operations









(22,830





)













(29,810





)









Interest income









293

















1,020













Other income









728

















1,698













Loss before provision for income taxes









(21,809





)













(27,092





)









Income tax provision









(66





)













(239





)









Net loss





$





(21,875





)









$





(27,331





)





























Net loss per share data:





















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted





$





(2.73





)









$





(3.52





)









Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted









8,020,013

















7,769,027

































Other comprehensive income (loss):





















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)









690

















(1,213





)









Total comprehensive loss





$





(21,185





)









$





(28,544





)















































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025

















2024

















Statements of Operations Data, as a Percentage of Net Revenue:























Net revenue









100.0





%













100.0





%









Cost of revenue









55.2





%













53.1





%









Gross profit









44.8





%













46.9





%









Operating expense:





















Selling, general, and administrative expense









78.5





%













101.0





%









Marketing expense









37.4





%













19.7





%









Restructuring expense









–





%













2.0





%









Total operating expense









115.9





%













122.7





%









Loss from operations









(71.1





%)













(75.8





%)









Interest income









0.9





%













2.6





%









Other income









2.3





%













4.3





%









Loss before provision for income taxes









(67.9





%)













(68.9





%)









Income tax provision









(0.2





%)













(0.6





%)









Net loss









(68.1





%)













(69.5





%)





























Other comprehensive income (loss):





















Foreign currency translation gain (loss)









2.1





%













(3.1





%)









Total comprehensive loss









(66.0





%)













(72.6





%)











































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except share amounts)









(unaudited)

























March 31,













December 31,

















2025

















2024

















Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





39,056













$





66,732













Accounts receivable









5,085

















6,168













Inventory









42,873

















44,121













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









10,774

















13,536













Total current assets









97,788

















130,558

































Property and equipment-net









16,576

















17,825













Operating lease right-of-use assets









30,772

















38,082













Other assets









2,123

















2,414













Total assets





$





147,259













$





188,879



































Liabilities and stockholders' equity











































Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable









5,557

















10,773













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









13,635

















18,821













Current lease liabilities









9,662

















10,879













Deferred revenue









1,587

















3,896













Total current liabilities









30,441

















44,369

































Noncurrent liabilities:





















Noncurrent lease liabilities









33,967

















42,796













Other long-term liabilities









29

















29













Total noncurrent liabilities









33,996

















42,825













Total liabilities





$





64,437













$





87,194

































Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)









































Stockholders' equity:





















Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 5,515,268 and 5,456,072 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



3











1

















1













Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 2,542,365 and 2,542,365 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



3











–

















–













Additional paid-in capital









594,204

















591,882













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(4,991





)













(5,681





)









Accumulated deficit









(506,392





)













(484,517





)









Total stockholders' equity









82,822

















101,685

































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





147,259













$





188,879



































3



Amounts have been adjusted to reflect the 1-for-20 reverse stock split that became effective on September 4, 2024.



















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(in thousands)









(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities:























Net loss





$





(21,875





)









$





(27,331





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









1,903

















4,846













Amortization of debt issuance costs









–

















8













Stock-based compensation









2,284

















3,344













Inventory write-down









670

















893













Provision for bad debt









–

















802













Impairment of note receivable









–

















404













Gift card breakage









(1,901





)













–













Changes in assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









1,100

















1,630













Inventory









776

















(3,991





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









2,705

















(419





)









Operating lease right-of-use assets and current and noncurrent lease liabilities









(2,754





)













(5,755





)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses









(10,379





)













(333





)









Other long-term liabilities









–

















–













Deferred revenue









(412





)













(299





)









Net cash used in operating activities









(27,883





)













(26,201





)































Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property and equipment









(643





)













(1,122





)









Changes in security deposits









44

















52













Proceeds from sale of businesses









385

















304













Net cash used in investing activities









(214





)













(766





)































Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from the exercise of stock options









7

















34













Taxes withheld and paid on employee stock awards









(4





)













(1





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan









–

















–













Net cash provided by financing activities









3

















33

































Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash









420

















(814





)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash









(27,674





)













(27,748





)









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash-beginning of period









67,584

















130,673













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash-end of period





$





39,910













$





102,925



































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:























Cash paid for interest





$





25













$





48













Cash paid for taxes





$





69













$





655















Noncash investing and financing activities:























Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable





$





48













$





53













Stock-based compensation included in capitalized internal-use software





$





38













$





87















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:























Cash and cash equivalents





$





39,056













$





102,084













Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets









854

















841













Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash





$





39,910













$





102,925



































Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(in thousands, except share, per share amounts, and percentages)









(unaudited)







The following tables present a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure, net loss, and presentation of net loss margin and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















Net loss





$





(21,875





)









$





(27,331





)









Add (deduct):





















Stock-based compensation expense









2,284

















3,344













Depreciation and amortization expense









1,902

















4,771













Restructuring expense









–

















800













Other income









(728





)













(1,698





)









Interest income









(293





)













(1,020





)









Income tax provision









66

















239













Adjusted EBITDA





$





(18,644





)









$





(20,895





)















































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















Net revenue





$





32,114













$





39,327

































Net loss





$





(21,875





)









$





(27,331





)









Net loss margin









(68.1





%)













(69.5





%)





























Adjusted EBITDA





$





(18,644





)









$





(20,895





)









Adjusted EBITDA margin









(58.1





%)













(53.1





%)











































Net Revenue and Store Count by Primary Geographical Market









(in thousands, except for store count)









(unaudited)

























Net Revenue by Primary Geographical Market

















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















United States





$





25,625













$





29,232













International









6,489

















10,095













Total net revenue





$





32,114













$





39,327



















































Store Count by Primary Geographical Market

















March 31, 2023













June 30, 2024













September 30, 2024













December 31, 2023













March 31, 2024













June 30, 2024













September 30, 2024













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2025











United States



4







42









44









45









45









42









32









31









30









25









International



5







17









18









15









15









15









11









3









3









3









Total stores





59









62









60









60









57









43









34









33









28























































































4



In the first quarter of 2024, we closed the operations of three stores in the U.S. In the second quarter of 2024, we closed the operations of ten stores in the U.S. In the third quarter of 2024, we closed the operations of one store in the U.S. In the fourth quarter of 2024, we closed the operations of one store in the U.S. In the first quarter of 2025, we closed the operations of five stores in the U.S.







5



In the third quarter of 2023, we transitioned the operations of three international stores to distributors. In the second quarter of 2024, we transitioned the operations of two stores in Japan and one store in New Zealand to unrelated third-party distributors and closed one store in Europe. In the third quarter of 2024, we transitioned the operations of six stores in China to an unrelated third-party distributor and closed two stores in Europe.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.