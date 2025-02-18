Allbirds, Inc. to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 11, 2025

Allbirds will release its Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 11, 2025, with a conference call to follow.

Allbirds, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 11, 2025, after market close. The company will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time the same day to discuss these results, with a live webcast available on its investor relations website. A replay of the call will be archived for 12 months. Allbirds, founded in 2015, is known for its commitment to sustainability and innovative use of materials in its modern lifestyle footwear, including products made from Merino wool, tree fiber, and sugarcane.

$BIRD Insider Trading Activity

$BIRD insiders have traded $BIRD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH VERNACHIO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 49,883 shares for an estimated $49,145 .

. ANN MITCHELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 600 shares for an estimated $4,896 and 2 sales selling 19,021 shares for an estimated $22,643.

$BIRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $BIRD stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with sustainable materials to make products in a better way, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.





A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Allbirds investor relations website at





https://ir.allbirds.com





. A replay will be made available online and archived for 12 months on the investor relations website following the conference call.







About Allbirds, Inc.







Allbirds is a global modern lifestyle footwear brand, founded in 2015 with a commitment to make better things in a better way. That commitment inspired the company’s first product, the now iconic Wool Runner; and today, inspires a growing assortment of products known for superior comfort. Allbirds designs its products to be materially different by turning away from convention toward nature’s inspiration with materials like Merino wool, tree fiber and sugarcane. For more information, please visit





www.allbirds.com





.







Investor Relations







ir@allbirds.com







Media Contact







press@allbirds.com



