Allbirds, Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Allbirds will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Allbirds, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after the market closes on August 7, 2025. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the results, which will also be available via a live webcast on its investor relations website. Recordings of the call will be archived for 12 months. Allbirds is known for its sustainable lifestyle footwear and innovative use of natural materials, aiming to create products that prioritize comfort and environmental responsibility.

Potential Positives

Allbirds is set to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results, demonstrating commitment to investor relations and providing stakeholders with direct access to management insights.

The availability of a live webcast and subsequent replay emphasizes Allbirds' focus on accessible communication with investors.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will Allbirds release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Allbirds will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on August 7, 2025.

How can I listen to the Allbirds financial conference call?

You can listen to the conference call on the Allbirds investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com.

What time is the Allbirds Q2 2025 conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 7, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available online and archived for 12 months.

What is the focus of Allbirds as a company?

Allbirds is committed to innovating with sustainable materials to create better products and reduce environmental impact.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BIRD Insider Trading Activity

$BIRD insiders have traded $BIRD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH VERNACHIO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,933 shares for an estimated $47,045 .

. ANN MITCHELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,022 shares for an estimated $26,773.

$BIRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $BIRD stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PERFORMA LTD (US), LLC added 1,900 shares (+23.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,236

INVESTMENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY GROUP, INC. removed 15 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $159

NBT BANK N A /NY added 2 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12

$BIRD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIRD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

$BIRD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BIRD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BIRD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexandra Steiger from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Thomas Forte from Maxim Group set a target price of $14.0 on 04/11/2025

Full Release



