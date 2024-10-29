Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Surges 12.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Allbirds, Inc. BIRD shares rallied 12.8% in the last trading session to close at $11.78. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 12.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The company is optimistic about its ongoing operational and financial improvements, reflecting a significant milestone in its strategic transformation over the past 18 months. With a focus on three core areas — product quality, compelling storytelling, and enhanced customer experiences — the company is adopting a comprehensive strategy to rejuvenate its brand.

The positive consumer response to recent product launches indicates successful market reconnection, further supported by plans for new and improved offerings set to launch next year. This momentum positions the company favorably for potential revenue growth in 2025, enhancing its prospects for sustained success.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $3.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +25.5%. Revenues are expected to be $42.11 million, down 26.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Allbirds, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BIRD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Allbirds, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Another stock from the same industry, Canada Goose GOOS, closed the last trading session 1.4% higher at $10.36. Over the past month, GOOS has returned -19.3%.

Canada Goose's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.2% over the past month to -$0.05. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -141.7%. Canada Goose currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

