Is Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allbirds, Inc. is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 207 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allbirds, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIRD's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BIRD has returned about 4.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 1.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Allbirds, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Herbalife Ltd (HLF). The stock is up 14.2% year-to-date.

For Herbalife Ltd, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Allbirds, Inc. belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #135 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9% this year, meaning that BIRD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Herbalife Ltd, however, belongs to the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #2. The industry has moved +19.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Allbirds, Inc. and Herbalife Ltd as they could maintain their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Herbalife Ltd (HLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.