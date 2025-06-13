Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Stock Jumps 12.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Allbirds, Inc. BIRD shares soared 12.1% in the last trading session to close at $11.82. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 57.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Allbirds’ renewed focus on brand marketing, product innovation, and customer experience is gaining traction, laying a solid foundation for top-line momentum in the second half of the year.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $2.61 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%. Revenues are expected to be $40.24 million, down 22% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Allbirds, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BIRD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Allbirds, Inc. is part of the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Levi Strauss LEVI, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.3% lower at $17.10. LEVI has returned -1.1% in the past month.

Levi Strauss' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.13. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -18.8%. Levi Strauss currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

