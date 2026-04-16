Is Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Allbirds, Inc. is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 186 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allbirds, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIRD's full-year earnings has moved 19.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BIRD has returned 314.4% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 4.5%. This means that Allbirds, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Li Ning Co. (LNNGY) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.8%.

In Li Ning Co.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Allbirds, Inc. belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.1% so far this year, so BIRD is performing better in this area. Li Ning Co. is also part of the same industry.

Allbirds, Inc. and Li Ning Co. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.