Allbirds, Inc. Announces New Financing Agreements to Support Growth Strategy and Enhance Financial Flexibility

Allbirds announces new financing agreements to optimize working capital and support long-term growth, focusing on product innovation and marketing.

Quiver AI Summary

Allbirds, Inc. announced new financing agreements aimed at improving its working capital and financial flexibility to support long-term growth plans. The company has secured a $75 million asset-based revolving credit facility to replace its previous $50 million facility, with a maturity date set for June 30, 2028. Additionally, Allbirds has entered into a sales agreement allowing it to issue up to $50 million in Class A common stock. These moves are part of a larger strategy to boost product and marketing initiatives, with a new fall product lineup set to launch in mid-July. The company aims to enhance customer experiences both online and in-store, supported by a refreshed marketing strategy and an ongoing store and website redesign. CEO Joe Vernachio emphasized the focus on operational discipline and profitable growth, while CFO Annie Mitchell highlighted the benefits of the new financing package. Allbirds maintains a strong financial position, with $39.1 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

Allbirds secured a new $75 million asset-based revolving credit facility, providing enhanced financial flexibility and liquidity to support its long-term growth plans.

The company is set to launch more than 15 new product styles, indicating a strong product pipeline aimed at boosting market engagement.

Allbirds is implementing a comprehensive marketing strategy and a customer experience-focused store refresh program, which are designed to enhance brand equity and drive sales.

Despite current market conditions, Allbirds reported a strong financial position with $39.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, indicating resilience and stability.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a new $75 million credit facility and $50 million ATM program may indicate potential liquidity concerns or a need for additional financing to support operations.

The forward-looking statements contain inherent uncertainties and risks, emphasizing that actual results may differ materially from projections, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance.

The announcement of numerous new product launches and marketing strategies may suggest that the company is in a position where it needs to refresh its offerings to maintain or grow market share, indicating potential struggles in sales or brand engagement.

FAQ

What financing agreements did Allbirds announce?

Allbirds announced a $75 million asset-based revolving credit facility and a sales agreement with TD Cowen for up to $50 million in shares.

How will these financing agreements support Allbirds?

These agreements will optimize working capital and enhance financial flexibility to support Allbirds' long-term growth plans and marketing initiatives.

When will Allbirds release new products?

Allbirds plans to launch its new fall product lineup in mid-July, featuring over 15 new styles.

What is the goal of Allbirds' new marketing strategy?

The goal is to build long-term brand equity through enhanced customer experience and increased engagement both online and in-store.

How is Allbirds positioning its financial strategy for growth?

Allbirds focuses on operational discipline, improved capital structure, and maintaining strong liquidity to drive long-term, profitable growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BIRD Insider Trading Activity

$BIRD insiders have traded $BIRD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH VERNACHIO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,933 shares for an estimated $47,045 .

. ANN MITCHELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,022 shares for an estimated $26,773.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BIRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $BIRD stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) (the “Company” or “Allbirds”), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with sustainable materials to make better products in a better way, today announced the following financing agreements that are expected to optimize working capital and enhance financial flexibility to support the Company’s long-term growth plans.







A new $75 million asset-based revolving credit facility with Second Avenue Capital Partners, consisting of a $50 million tranche and a $25 million accordion feature. The new facility, which replaces the Company’s previous $50 million revolving credit facility maturing in April 2026, has a maturity date of June 30, 2028 and is priced at SOFR plus 575 basis points.



A sales agreement with TD Cowen, which may allow the Company to sell, from time to time, up to $50 million of shares of Class A common stock through an At-the-Market (ATM) program.







These agreements are part of a comprehensive financing strategy that will help support Allbirds’ previously announced initiatives to reignite product and marketing, with the flow of new products beginning in the coming weeks. Highlighted initiatives include:







An initial drop of Allbirds’ new fall product lineup will be available in mid-July, the first of more than 15 new styles spanning casual, elevated and relaxed silhouettes brought to life with modern design, unique materials and Allbirds’ signature comfort.



In support of upcoming product introductions, the Company launched a new marketing strategy earlier this year, underpinned by its Allbirds by Nature brand platform, and designed to build long-term brand equity.



The Company is focused on building a standout customer experience, both online and in-store, aimed at driving increased engagement and sales. A store refresh program commenced in the second quarter of 2025 and a broad-based website redesign is slated to launch in July.











“Our teams are laser-focused on executing our product, marketing, and customer experience strategies,” said Joe Vernachio, CEO. “We’re taking deliberate steps to strengthen our financial position as we enter this next chapter, while continuing to prioritize operational discipline and focus on driving long-term, profitable growth.”





The financing strategy announced today provides Allbirds with access to supplemental capital, increased liquidity and additional financial flexibility to support its growth plans. Allbirds remains in strong financial condition with $39.1 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as of March 31, 2025.





Annie Mitchell, CFO, added, “We’re pleased to have put in place a comprehensive financing package, including a new credit facility with a higher borrowing base and improved terms. Importantly, these actions enhance our capital structure and provide the Company with increased optionality as we pursue our growth plans. We are continuing to act with financial discipline as we focus on driving long-term profitable growth and building durable value for our shareholders.”





TD Cowen acted as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Allbirds. Holland & Hart LLP served as legal counsel to Allbirds. TD Cowen is also acting as Sales Agent to Allbirds. Allen Overy Shearman Sterling US LLP served as legal counsel to TD Cowen.





A registration statement registering $22,500,000 of the Class A common stock to be sold under the ATM program has been filed with the SEC but is not yet effective, and these securities may not be sold nor offers accepted until effectiveness. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor solicitation to buy these securities, and no sales will occur in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.







About Allbirds, Inc.







Allbirds is a global modern lifestyle footwear brand, founded in 2015 with a commitment to make better things in a better way. That commitment inspired the company’s first product, the now iconic Wool Runner; and today, inspires a growing assortment of products known for superior comfort. Allbirds designs its products to be materially different by turning away from convention toward nature’s inspiration with materials like Merino wool, tree fiber and sugarcane. For more information, please visit





www.allbirds.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as defined under federal securities laws, based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management. All statements other than historical facts, including statements regarding our financing strategy, future financial performance, planned growth initiatives, anticipated benefits of our new credit facility and ATM program, product launches, marketing investments, customer experience enhancements, expected return to top line growth, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements.





Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the competitive marketplace, our ability to attract and retain customers, our ability to execute our growth strategies, and economic conditions. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement.







Investor Relations







ir@allbirds.com







Media Contact







press@allbirds.com



