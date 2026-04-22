Allarity's Stenoparib Shows Promise In Colorectal And Ovarian Cancer

(RTTNews) - Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) presented two new posters at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 highlighting the potential Stenoparib (2X-121) in colorectal and ovarian cancer.

The data underscore both the drug's unique dual mechanism of action and the company's proprietary Drug Response Predictor (DRP) companion diagnostic platform.

One poster reported findings from a Phase 2 trial in advanced, recurrent ovarian cancer, showing that patients with the highest Stenoparib DPR scores experienced enhanced overall survival. This supports the value of DPR-based patient selection in identifying those most likely to benefit from treatment.

The second poster presented preclinical data demonstrating Stenoparib's ability to block the WNT/ß-catenin signaling pathway and inhibit the growth of colorectal cancer cell lines at clinically relevant concentrations. Given the high prevalence and mortality associated with colorectal cancer, these results highlight a significant unmet medical need.

Stenoparib is an orally available, small-molecule inhibitor targeting both PARP and tankyrase, offering a differentiated approach by combining DNA repair inhibition with WNT pathway modulation. Allarity holds exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize the drug, originally discovered by Eisai Co., Ltd.

Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Jensen, of Allarity Therapeutics noted that the findings reinforce Stenoparib's potential in colorectal cancer and the importance of the DPR platform in guiding patient selection to improve survival outcomes. Allarity continues to advance Phase 2 trials of Stenoparib in ovarian cancer and is also exploring its use in small cell lung cancer.

ALLR has traded between $0.76 and $2.35 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $1.38, up 10.40%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $1.39, up 0.72%.

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