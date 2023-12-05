News & Insights

Allarity's Early Phase 2 Stenoparib Data Suggests Encouraging Results In Advanced Ovarian Cancer

December 05, 2023

(RTTNews) - Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR), Tuesday announced encouraging initial results from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy of its PARP inhibitor Stenoparib, in women with advanced ovarian cancer.

The clinical-stage pharma company focused on novel oncology therapeutics said, out of the five evaluable patients, one patient experienced a complete response and the other four demonstrated stable disease. All five patients had previously been treated with another PARP inhibitor.

Marie Foegh, chief medical officer of Allarity said, "We are enthusiastic about these early, promising data since the observed clinical benefit indicates that stenoparib is active in advanced ovarian cancer patients selected with the DRP -Stenoparib CDx, even though these women had prior PARP inhibitor therapy and chemotherapy."

The goal of the ongoing Phase 2 open-label, single-arm trial is to evaluate the anti-tumor effect of stenoparib as monotherapy in DRP-selected patients with locally recurrent or metastatic ovarian cancer after previous PARP inhibitor and chemotherapy treatments.

