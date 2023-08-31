Allarity's DRP Companion Diagnostic For Dovitinib Earns Peer-Reviewed Spotlight, Stock Jumps

(RTTNews) - Allarity Therapeutics Inc.'s (ALLR) data from clinical validation of DRP companion diagnostic for Dovitinib has been published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE. The news sent the stock soaring during after-hours trading.

According to the published data, the DRP-Dovitinib companion diagnostic demonstrated an ability to identify advanced renal cell carcinoma patients that have improved clinical benefit from dovitinib treatment, as compared to unselected patients.

The company's drug-specific DRP platform is designed to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. By screening patients before treatment, and only treating those patients with a sufficiently high DRP score, the therapeutic response rate can be significantly increased, according to the company.

Dovitinib, a pan-tyrosine kinase inhibitor, was in-licensed (globally) by Allarity from Novartis, which had completed a phase III study in renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in addition to several promising phase II studies in breast, liver and endometrial cancers and gastrointestinal stromal tumor.

The PLOS ONE article marks Allarity's 14th peer-reviewed published study validating the DRP companion diagnostics with various cancer treatments.

Allarity's Chief Scientific Officer and Study Author Steen Knudsen, said, "This is the first validated predictive biomarker in renal cell carcinoma, a long-standing goal in potentially improving the treatment of these patients".

Pipeline progress

In addition to Dovitinib, the company has 2 more drug candidates - Stenoparib and IXEMPRA.

-- Stenoparib is a PARP inhibitor in phase II development for ovarian cancer, and in phase I development for advanced solid tumors in a combination treatment with Dovitinib.

-- IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor approved in the U.S. and marketed by R-PHARM U.S. for the treatment of second-line metastatic breast cancer, is currently in phase II development in Europe for the same indication.

Interim data readouts for the two phase II clinical trials for Stenoparib and IXEMPRA are anticipated later this year.

Recent events - Reverse Stock Splits, Stock Offering

The company implemented a 1:35 reverse stock split on March 27, 2023, and a 1:40 reverse stock split on June 29, 2023.

On July 6, 2023, the company priced its public offering of 2.44 million shares of common stock and common warrants for aggregate gross proceeds of roughly $11 million.

Since the start of 2023, Allarity Therapeutics has successfully raised a total of $18.5 million of new investment capital.

ALLR closed Wednesday's trading at $1.59, unchanged from the previous day's close. In after-hours, the stock was up over 40% at $2.27.

