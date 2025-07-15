Allarity Therapeutics Signs New Licensing Agreement to Enhance DRP Platform and Support Precision Oncology in Breast Cancer

Allarity Therapeutics secures a licensing agreement with an EU biotech for DRP algorithms and transcriptome analysis services in breast cancer.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. has announced a new commercial agreement with an undisclosed biotechnology company based in the EU, granting the partner a non-exclusive global license to select proprietary Allarity DRP® algorithms for breast cancer, along with laboratory services from Allarity’s facility in Denmark. This partnership will involve Allarity providing advanced transcriptome analysis to aid the partner in developing precision oncology solutions. The agreement also includes purchase commitments for laboratory services over the next year, although it is not expected to significantly affect Allarity's financial outlook. CEO Thomas Jensen emphasized the validation of Allarity's DRP® technology's applicability and expressed enthusiasm for supporting future partnerships in the precision oncology sector. The DRP® platform aims to improve cancer treatment outcomes by utilizing gene expression profiling to predict tumor responses to specific therapies.

Potential Positives

Allarity Therapeutics secured a new commercial agreement with a biotechnology company in the EU, advancing the utilization of its proprietary DRP® algorithms in breast cancer.

The agreement provides purchase commitments for Allarity’s laboratory services over the next year, contributing to revenue generation.

This partnership highlights the broad applicability and recognition of Allarity's DRP® technology in precision oncology, validating years of research and development efforts.

The collaboration is expected to enhance patient selection and treatment outcomes in breast cancer through advanced transcriptome analysis services.

Potential Negatives

The press release states that the new commercial agreement is not expected to have a significant impact on the Company’s financial outlook, which may indicate limited immediate financial benefit from this partnership.

The announcement does not provide detailed financial terms of the agreement, leaving uncertainties regarding the potential profitability or long-term implications for Allarity.

The mention of "risks and uncertainties" related to clinical trial progress and operational challenges suggests that there are significant hurdles that could impact future growth and stability of the Company.

FAQ

What is the new agreement announced by Allarity Therapeutics?

Allarity has signed a commercial agreement granting a non-exclusive global license for its DRP® algorithms and laboratory services to a EU-based biotech company.

How does Allarity’s DRP® platform benefit cancer treatment?

The DRP® platform uses gene expression profiling to predict tumor responses and improve patient selection for specific therapies in cancer treatment.

What is stenoparib and its relevance in cancer therapy?

Stenoparib is a dual-targeted inhibitor of PARP and tankyrase, showing promise for various cancers, particularly advanced ovarian cancer.

Where is Allarity Therapeutics headquartered?

Allarity Therapeutics is headquartered in the U.S. and has a research facility located in Denmark.

What is the purpose of the DRP® companion diagnostic?

The DRP® companion diagnostic selects patients likely to benefit from specific drugs based on their cancer's gene expression signatures.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla.,



July 15, 2025 -- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (“Allarity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALLR), a Phase 2 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing stenoparib—a differentiated, dual PARP and WNT pathway inhibitor, today announced the signing of a new commercial agreement with a non-disclosed EU-based biotechnology company. The agreement provides the partner with a non-exclusive global license to a range of selected proprietary Allarity DRP



®



algorithms in breast cancer, alongside laboratory services from Allarity’s Medical Laboratory in Denmark.





Under the agreement, Allarity will supply advanced transcriptome analysis services to support the partner’s efforts to deliver precision oncology solutions in breast cancer. The deal also secures purchase commitments for Allarity’s laboratory services over the next year. It is not expected to have a significant impact on the Company’s financial outlook.





“This new agreement is an important validation of the broad applicability of our DRP



®



technology,” said Thomas Jensen, CEO of Allarity Therapeutics. “Our numerous drug-specific DRPs are built on decades of research and development, and we are pleased to see this work move closer to benefiting more patients in this manner. The agreement also underscores the recognition of our laboratory’s expertise in advanced transcriptomic testing while also offsetting our internal operating costs. We look forward to supporting more partners as they develop precision oncology approaches, further expanding awareness of our DRP



®



platform across the industry.”









Allarity’s DRP



®



platform uses advanced gene expression profiling to predict individual tumor responses to specific therapies, aiming to improve patient selection and treatment outcomes. The Company holds DRPs for research use only covering more than 100 drugs, including both investigational compounds and drugs that have obtained marketing approval in various jurisdictions.







About Stenoparib







Stenoparib is an orally available, small-molecule dual-targeted inhibitor of PARP1/2 and tankyrase 1/2. At present, tankyrases are attracting significant attention as emerging therapeutic targets for cancer, principally due to their role in regulating the WNT signaling pathway. Aberrant WNT/β-catenin signaling has been implicated in the development and progression of numerous cancers. By inhibiting PARP and blocking WNT pathway activation, stenoparib’s unique therapeutic action shows potential as a promising therapeutic for many cancer types, including ovarian cancer. Allarity has secured exclusive global rights for the development and commercialization of stenoparib, which was originally developed by Eisai Co. Ltd. and was formerly known under the names E7449 and 2X-121.











About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP







®







Companion Diagnostic







Allarity uses its drug-specific DRP



®



to select those patients who, by the gene expression signature of their cancer, may have a high likelihood of benefiting from a specific drug. By screening patients before treatment, and only treating those patients with a sufficiently high, drug-specific DRP score, the therapeutic benefit rate may be enhanced. The DRP method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including transcriptomic information from cell lines, combined with clinical tumor biology filters and prior clinical trial outcomes. DRP is based on messenger RNA expression profiles from patient biopsies. The DRP



®



platform has shown an ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients across dozens of clinical studies (both retrospective and prospective). The DRP platform, which may be useful in all cancer types and is patented for dozens of anti-cancer drugs, has been extensively published in the peer-reviewed literature.











About Allarity Therapeutics







Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing personalized cancer treatments. The Company is focused on development of stenoparib, a novel PARP/tankyrase inhibitor for advanced ovarian cancer patients, using its DRP



®



technology to develop a companion diagnostic that can be used to select those patients expected to derive the greatest clinical benefit from stenoparib. Allarity is headquartered in the U.S., with a research facility in Denmark, and is committed to addressing significant unmet medical needs in cancer treatment. For more information, visit



www.allarity.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. The words “anticipates,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s clinical development plans for stenoparib; the expected utility and market potential of the DRP® companion diagnostic; and the Company’s broader strategy to secure partnerships and expand laboratory services. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to multiple risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to clinical trial progress and results; regulatory uncertainties; operational challenges in laboratory service delivery; and the Company’s overall financial resources. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2025, available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.





###





Company Contact:





investorrelations@allarity.com









Media Contact:





Thomas Pedersen





Carrotize PR & Communications





+45 6062 9390





tsp@carrotize.com







