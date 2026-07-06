Is Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 919 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLR's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ALLR has returned 21.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 4% on average. This means that Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Amgen (AMGN). The stock has returned 14.3% year-to-date.

In Amgen's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 440 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.3% this year, meaning that ALLR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Amgen is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. and Amgen as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.