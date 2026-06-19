Is Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 885 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLR's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ALLR has moved about 32.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -5.8%. This shows that Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Alterity Therapeutics Limited - Sponsored ADR (ATHE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 58.4%.

The consensus estimate for Alterity Therapeutics Limited - Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 31.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 431 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.7% so far this year, meaning that ALLR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Alterity Therapeutics Limited - Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited - Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.