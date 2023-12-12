Allarity Therapeutics CEO James Cullem Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR), a pharmaceutical company focused on cancer care, said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer, James G. Cullem, has stepped down with immediate effect.

Subsequently, the drug maker has appointed, Thomas H. Jensen, co-founder as Interim CEO.

Jensen's expertise extends to the development of molecular biological techniques for high-quality, reproducible RNA extraction and downstream processing.

These innovations are foundational to the DRP platform, a core aspect of Allarity's effort to realize personalized cancer care.

ALLR was trading up by 0.43 percent at $0.4861 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

