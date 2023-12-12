News & Insights

Markets
ALLR

Allarity Therapeutics CEO James Cullem Steps Down

December 12, 2023 — 07:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR), a pharmaceutical company focused on cancer care, said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer, James G. Cullem, has stepped down with immediate effect.

Subsequently, the drug maker has appointed, Thomas H. Jensen, co-founder as Interim CEO.

Jensen's expertise extends to the development of molecular biological techniques for high-quality, reproducible RNA extraction and downstream processing.

These innovations are foundational to the DRP platform, a core aspect of Allarity's effort to realize personalized cancer care.

ALLR was trading up by 0.43 percent at $0.4861 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.