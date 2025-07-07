Allarity Therapeutics Appoints Jeff Ervin To Succeed Alexander Epshinsky As CFO

(RTTNews) - Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR), a Phase 2 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced Monday the appointment of Jeff Ervin as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He succeeds Alexander Epshinsky, who will remain engaged with the Company during a transition period.

Ervin brings nearly two decades of executive leadership experience across the healthcare, biotech, and other sectors. He most recently served as Co-Chief Financial Officer at NYSE-listed DayDayCook and was previously Chief Executive Officer of NASDAQ-listed IMAC Holdings.

Earlier in his career, Ervin held a senior finance role at Medx Publishing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.