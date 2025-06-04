Allarity Teams With IBRI To Advance Dual-Action Cancer Drug Stenoparib

(RTTNews) - Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) has entered into a research collaboration with the Indiana Biosciences Research Institute or IBRI to enhance understanding of its lead cancer drug candidate, stenoparib, which features a unique dual mechanism of action.

Stenoparib is an orally available small-molecule drug that inhibits both PARP1/2 and tankyrase1/2, targeting DNA repair and the WNT signaling pathway—key drivers in treatment resistance and cancer progression.

Through the collaboration, IBRI will conduct molecular and cellular studies aimed at separating and analyzing the individual and combined therapeutic effects of PARP and WNT pathway inhibition.

The findings are expected to support Allarity's clinical programs and help refine its Drug Response Predictor or DRP, a companion diagnostic tool used to identify patients most likely to benefit from stenoparib.

The drug is currently in Phase 2 trials for advanced ovarian cancer, and a recently launched combination trial with temozolomide in recurrent small cell lung cancer or SCLC.

Allarity believes the research could open the door to new therapeutic combinations and indications, including colorectal cancer, where WNT activation is common.

Originally developed by Eisai Co. Ltd., stenoparib was formerly known as E7449 and 2X-121. Allarity holds exclusive global rights for its development and commercialization.

The company stated that the collaboration supports its long-term strategy to deliver personalized cancer treatments and reinforces its commitment to data-driven oncology innovation.

Currently, ALLR is trading at $0.86, up by 1.36 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.