Allarity Soars In Morning Trade

April 18, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) are surging more than 125% Tuesday morning at $2.69.

Monday, the company said it initiated the Phase 1b study of the combination therapy of its drug candidates stenoparib and dovitinib to treat advanced solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

Interim data readouts from the ongoing Phase 2 monotherapy studies of Dovinitinb and Stenoparib are expected in late 2023.

ALLR has traded in the range of $1.04- $118.30 in the last 1 year.

