BioTech
ALLR

Allarity Secures $20 Million To Propel Stenoparib Toward FDA Approval; Stock Up

March 09, 2026 — 02:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR), a clinical-stage biopharma focused on personalized cancer treatments, announced it has closed a $20 million non-convertible debt financing with Streeterville Capital to accelerate the development of its lead candidate, Stenoparib, a dual PARP and WNT pathway inhibitor, toward FDA approval and commercialization.

The financing, structured as two promissory notes, is expected to extend Allarity's cash runway into mid-2028. Proceeds will support completion of the ongoing Phase 2 ovarian cancer trial, preparation for pivotal development, and advancement of the company's Drug response Predictor (DRP) companion diagnostic platform. CEO Thomas Jensen stated the capital positions Allarity to complete Phase 2 enrolment, prepare for an FDA meeting, and advance its companion diagnostic strategy.

Stenoparib/2X-121 has shown durable clinical benefit in heavily pre-treated ovarian cancer patients, with some remaining on therapy for more than 30 months. The drug's dual mechanism- blocking PARP and WNT signaling - offers potential across multiple cancer types, including ovarian, small cell lung, and colorectal cancers. Allarity holds exclusive global rights for development and commercialization.

ALLR has traded between $0.61 and $2.35 over the past year. The shares surged following the announcement, closing Friday's (March 6,2026) trading session up 21%. During overnight trading session, the stock is up 3.23% to $1.28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.