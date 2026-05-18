Allarity Records $2 Mln Net Loss In Q1; Initiates Phase 2 Dosing Of Stenoparib In Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, on Friday announced its first quarter financial results, and provided updates on clinical trials for stenoparib in treating cancer.

Q1 2026:

Allarity recorded a net loss of $2.75 million, or $0.17 per share in the first quarter, while in the same period of 2025 the net loss was $2.73 million, or $0.25 per share. Losses were incurred due to expenditure on the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) campaign for stenoparib.

Research and development expenses (R&D) were $1.29 million, compared to the $1.40 million reported in the previous year, due to reduced preclinical costs.

Cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2026, amounted to $29.81 million.

In the first quarter, the company closed a promissory note financing of $20 million and secured an equity line of credit of $6 million.

Pipeline Highlights:

The company is developing stenoparib, an orally available, small-molecule dual-targeted inhibitor of PARP1/2 and tankyrase 1/2, used to target various cancer types.

Enrollment and dosing were initiated in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of relapsed small cell lung cancer, using stenoparib in combination with temozolomide. Stenoparib is also being evaluated in the treatment of colorectal cancer and was granted a fast-track designation for the treatment of ovarian cancer from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The drug production campaign for stenoparib is reportedly on track to completion by the third quarter of this year.

ALLR is currently trading at $1.41, up 4.44%.

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