Allan International Struggles with Increased Losses

Allan International Holdings Limited (HK:0684) has released an update.

Allan International Holdings Limited reported a loss of HK$29.5 million for the six months ending September 2024, a significant increase from the previous year’s loss. Despite stable revenue, increased administrative expenses and losses on investment properties impacted profitability. Investors may find the company’s financial trajectory concerning as key metrics reveal challenges ahead.

