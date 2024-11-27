Allan International Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

Allan International Holdings Limited (HK:0684) has released an update.

Allan International Holdings Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.02 per share for the six months ending September 2024, with a payment date set for January 15, 2025. The ex-dividend date is December 12, 2024, and investors must register by December 13, 2024, to be eligible for the payout. This announcement is a key indicator of the company’s financial health and future prospects for shareholders.

