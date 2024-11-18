News & Insights

Allan Gray Australia Ups Stake in Intelligent Monitoring

November 18, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd has increased its voting power in Intelligent Monitoring Group Ltd from 9.58% to 13.22%, reflecting a significant boost in their investment stake. This change highlights Allan Gray Australia’s growing confidence and influence in the company, potentially signaling strategic moves in the financial markets.

