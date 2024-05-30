Allan Gray Australia Reduces Stake in HT&E Ltd

HT&E Ltd (AU:A1N) has released an update.

Allan Gray Australia has reported a decrease in their holding of HT&E Ltd, with their voting power dropping from 11.28% to 9.73% as of May 28, 2024. This change in interest marks a notable adjustment in the investment firm’s stake in the media company. Shareholders and potential investors may find this movement in shareholding significant, reflecting Allan Gray’s changing investment strategy or portfolio rebalancing.

