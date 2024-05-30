News & Insights

Stocks

Allan Gray Australia Reduces Stake in HT&E Ltd

May 30, 2024 — 04:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HT&E Ltd (AU:A1N) has released an update.

Allan Gray Australia has reported a decrease in their holding of HT&E Ltd, with their voting power dropping from 11.28% to 9.73% as of May 28, 2024. This change in interest marks a notable adjustment in the investment firm’s stake in the media company. Shareholders and potential investors may find this movement in shareholding significant, reflecting Allan Gray’s changing investment strategy or portfolio rebalancing.

For further insights into AU:A1N stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.