Allan Gray Australia Alters Stake in Australian Vintage

November 11, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Australian Vintage Ltd (AU:AVG) has released an update.

Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in Australian Vintage Ltd as of November 7, 2024. This change might indicate a shift in investment strategy or portfolio adjustments by the investment manager. Investors in the stock market may want to monitor these developments to assess potential impacts on Australian Vintage Ltd’s share dynamics.

