Jan 16 (Reuters) - Allakos Inc said on Tuesday that it plans to discontinue studies testing its experimental skin disease drug after it failed two mid-stage studies.

The company also said it plans to cut 50% of its workforce as part of a restructuring. (Reporting by Sneha S K; Editing by Sonia Cheema) ((Sneha.SK@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ALLAKOS RESTRUCTURING/ (URGENT)

