Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) closed at $5.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.51% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Allakos Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Allakos Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$1.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 64.42%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Allakos Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.59% lower within the past month. Allakos Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

