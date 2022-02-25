Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Allakos Inc. (ALLK) closed at $5.58, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Allakos Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Allakos Inc. to post earnings of -$1.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 55.81%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Allakos Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.88% lower. Allakos Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

