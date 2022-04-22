Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Stock Moves -1.6%: What You Should Know

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) closed the most recent trading day at $4.31, moving -1.6% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 26.51% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Allakos Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.71, down 64.42% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Allakos Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.65% lower. Allakos Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

