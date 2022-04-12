Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) closed the most recent trading day at $5.46, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 8.23% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Allakos Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.71, down 64.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Allakos Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Allakos Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.