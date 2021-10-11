Allakos Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ALLK

In trading on Monday, shares of Allakos Inc (Symbol: ALLK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.03, changing hands as high as $107.36 per share. Allakos Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALLK's low point in its 52 week range is $75.41 per share, with $157.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.89.

