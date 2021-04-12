Allakos (ALLK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Allakos Inc (Symbol: ALLK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.99, changing hands as low as $102.19 per share. Allakos Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALLK's low point in its 52 week range is $55.51 per share, with $157.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.14.

